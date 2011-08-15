NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks rallied for a third day on Monday as investors saw Google's (GOOG.O) offer for Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) as a signal to jump back in after weeks of sharp selling.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shot up 213.88 points, or 1.90 percent, to end unofficially at 11,482.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 25.68 points, or 2.18 percent, to finish unofficialy at 1,204.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 47.22 points, or 1.88 percent, to close unofficially at 2,555.20. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)