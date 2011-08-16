NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after three days of gains when a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell fears about euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt woes.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 76.89 points, or 0.67 percent, to end at 11,406.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 11.76 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,192.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 31.75 points, or 1.24 percent, at 2,523.45. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)