NEW YORK Aug 17 Tech shares ended lower on Wednesday after Dell's DELL.O disappointing sales outlook fanned worries that weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 4.28 points, or 0.04 percent, to end unofficially at 11,410.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.12 points, or 0.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,193.88. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 11.97 points, or 0.47 percent, to close unofficially at 2,511.48. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)