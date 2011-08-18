NEW YORK Aug 18 Rising fears of another recession hammered U.S. stocks on Thursday, sending major averages more than 3 percent lower in a rerun of the extreme fluctuations investors had hoped were over.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 419.17 points, or 3.67 percent, at 10,991.04, according to the latest figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 53.15 points, or 4.45 percent, at 1,140.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 131.05 points, or 5.22 percent, at 2,380.43. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)