NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday after four weeks of losses as investors were hesitant to take big risks without a catalyst for buying.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 36.85 points, or 0.34 percent, to end unofficially at 10,854.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX inched up just 0.28 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,123.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 3.54 points, or 0.15 percent, to finish unofficially at 2,345.38. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)