NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks shot 3 percent higher on Tuesday on speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would signal new help for the economy, giving investors hope the worst was over after a four-week rout.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 319.99 points, or 2.95 percent, at 11,174.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 38.41 points, or 3.42 percent, at 1,162.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 100.68 points, or 4.29 percent, at 2,446.06. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)