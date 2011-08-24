NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks posted strong gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors jumped back into beaten-down financial shares and backed away from safer assets like gold in volatile trading.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 142.51 points, or 1.28 percent, at 11,319.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.19 points, or 1.31 percent, at 1,177.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 21.63 points, or 0.88 percent, at 2,467.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)