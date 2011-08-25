NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors raised cash ahead of a critical speech from Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, hoping he will give them a clearer picture of the Fed's plans for the struggling economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 170.81 points, or 1.51 percent, at 11,149.90, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 18.34 points, or 1.56 percent, at 1,159.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 48.06 points, or 1.95 percent, at 2,419.63. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)