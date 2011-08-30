NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile session on Tuesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting boosted expectations the U.S. central bank will try to do more to stimulate the economy, but selling pressure going into the close underscored investors' jitters.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 20.70 points, or 0.18 percent, to 11,559.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 2.84 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,212.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 14.00 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,576.11. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)