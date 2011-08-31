NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks closed their worst month in more than a year on an up note on Wednesday, with sharp gains in the last several days still not enough to repair the damage from a U.S. credit downgrade and fears of a fall back into recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 53.58 points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,613.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 5.97 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,218.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.35 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,579.46. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)