NEW YORK, Sept 1 Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of a key labor market report expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 117.69 points, or 1.01 percent, at 11,495.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.32 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,204.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 33.42 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,546.04. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)