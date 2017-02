NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent on Friday after a report of zero growth in jobs brought investors face-to-face with the prospect of another recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 253.16 points, or 2.20 percent, to 11,240.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 30.46 points, or 2.53 percent, to 1,173.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 65.71 points, or 2.58 percent, to 2,480.33. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)