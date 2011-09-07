NEW YORK, Sept 7 Wall Street stocks ended more than 2 percent higher on Wednesday, reversing three days of losses after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 275.18 points, or 2.47 percent, at 11,414.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 33.31 points, or 2.86 percent, at 1,198.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 75.11 points, or 3.04 percent, at 2,548.94. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)