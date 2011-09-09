NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks closed more than 2 percent lower on Friday after the top German official at the European Central Bank resigned in protest of the bank's bond-buying program, which has been a major tool in fighting the region's debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 303.53 points, or 2.69 percent, at 10,992.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 31.65 points, or 2.67 percent, at 1,154.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 61.15 points, or 2.42 percent, at 2,467.99. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)