NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, bouncing back in late trading as hopes that Italy could get financial support from China tempered investors' worst fears over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 68.99 points, or 0.63 percent, to 11,061.12, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 8.04 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,162.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 27.10 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,495.09.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)