NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday after European leaders displayed new urgency in efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 140.73 points, or 1.27 percent, at 11,246.58, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.81 points, or 1.35 percent, at 1,188.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 40.40 points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,572.55. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)