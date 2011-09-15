NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks rose for a fourth day on Thursday as coordinated central bank action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 186.30 points, or 1.66 percent, to 11,433.03, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 20.41 points, or 1.72 percent, to 1,209.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 34.52 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,607.07.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)