NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks rose for a fifth straight day on Friday and the S&P 500 scored its best week since early July on signs that leaders were taking action to limit the damage from a sovereign debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 75.91 points, or 0.66 percent, to 11,509.09, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 6.90 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,216.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 15.24 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,622.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)