NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. stocks ended more than 2 percent lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the economy faced "significant downside risks" even as the Fed took another stab at boosting growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 284.42 points, or 2.49 percent, to end unofficially at 11,124.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 35.43 points, or 2.95 percent, at 1,166.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 52.05 points, or 2.01 percent, at 2,538.19.

