NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Tuesday on efforts by euro-zone officials to solidify the debt-ridden region's rescue fund, but sharp selling into the market's close highlighted investors' ongoing nervousness.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 146.83 points, or 1.33 percent, to end unofficially at 11,190.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 12.43 points, or 1.07 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,175.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC advanced 30.14 points, or 1.20 percent, to close unofficially at 2,546.83. (Reporting by Ed Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)