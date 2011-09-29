NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks ended mostly higher in a volatile session on Thursday as better-than-expected economic data and German approval of a stronger euro-zone crisis fund soothed two of the worst fears hanging over the market.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 143.08 points, or 1.30 percent, to end unofficially at 11,153.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 9.34 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,160.40. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 10.82 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 2,480.76. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)