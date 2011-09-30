NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis, crippled by Europe's debt debacle, a U.S. credit downgrade and a sputtering global economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 240.60 points, or 2.16 percent, at 10,913.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 28.98 points, or 2.50 percent, at 1,131.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 65.36 points, or 2.63 percent, at 2,415.40. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)