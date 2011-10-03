NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling to a 13-month low, as investors dumped bank shares on fears that Greece's worsening financial crisis could bring down a large European lender.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 258.38 points, or 2.37 percent, at 10,655.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 32.31 points, or 2.86 percent, at 1,099.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 79.57 points, or 3.29 percent, at 2,335.83.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)