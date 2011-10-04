NEW YORK Oct 4 The S&P 500 brushed up against a bear market on Tuesday, but investors rushed in to buy technology and other beaten-down sectors and stocks ended the day sharply higher.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 151.52 points, or 1.42 percent, at 10,806.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 24.52 points, or 2.23 percent, at 1,123.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 68.99 points, or 2.95 percent, at 2,404.82. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)