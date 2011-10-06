NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stocks ended higher for a third day in a row on Thursday as developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks provided investors with hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 181.15 points, or 1.66 percent, at 11,121.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 20.75 points, or 1.81 percent, at 1,164.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 45.83 points, or 1.86 percent, at 2,506.34.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)