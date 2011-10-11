NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday after the best five days for the S&P 500 in more than two years, as investors look to earnings for a reason to extend the market's rebound.

At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 16.88 points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,416.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.65 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,195.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 16.98 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,583.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)