NEW YORK Oct 13 The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the impact of slower growth on profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 40.72 points, or 0.35 percent, to end unofficially at 11,478.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slipped 3.59 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,203.66. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 15.51 points, or 0.60 percent, to close unofficially at 2,620.24. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)