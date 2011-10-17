NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister showed Europe's progress in solving its debt crisis may not come fast enough.

Basd on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 246.58 points, or 2.12 percent, at 11,397.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 23.66 points, or 1.93 percent, at 1,200.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 52.93 points, or 1.98 percent, at 2,614.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)