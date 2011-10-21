NEW YORK Oct 21 Wall Street posted its third straight week of gains on Friday, lifted by optimism ahead of this weekend's summit of European leaders and strong earnings from blue-chip stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 267.62 points, or 2.32 percent, at 11,809.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 22.98 points, or 1.89 percent, at 1,238.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 38.84 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,637.46.

For the week, the Dow was up 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq was down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)