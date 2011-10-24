NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as merger activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 105.73 points, or 0.90 percent, at 11,914.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.96 points, or 1.29 percent, at 1,254.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 61.53 points, or 2.33 percent, at 2,698.99.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)