NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday on doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis, while major corporations disappointed investors with their outlooks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 204.20 points, or 1.71 percent, at 11,709.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 24.89 points, or 1.98 percent, at 1,229.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 61.02 points, or 2.26 percent, at 2,638.42. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)