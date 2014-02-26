NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday with investors hesitant to make a big move on the day before comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, though shares of retailers rallied for a second consecutive session.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.75 points or 0.12 percent, to end unofficially at 16,198.41. The S&P 500 gained just 0.04 of a point or 0 percent, to close unofficially at 1,845.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.477 points or 0.1 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,292.064.