NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stocks cut losses, with the Nasdaq turning positive on Friday, recovering from a dip following Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 100.39 points, or 0.90 percent, at 11,049.43 after falling more than 1 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.08 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,152.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 6.40 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,426.03.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)