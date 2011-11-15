NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses on Tuesday after economic data showed October retail sales rose more than expected and November manufacturing in New York state was positive for the first time in five months.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 9.4 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 76 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 16 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)