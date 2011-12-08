NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, boosting confidence in the U.S. economy even as investors continued to fret over Europe's debt crisis.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 6.6 points and were even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 68 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 18.25 points. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)