NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains on Monday following data that showed manufacturing in New York State contracted for the third month in a row in August. For details, see [ID:nN1E77E04P]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 30 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 7.75 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)