NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose slightly more than expected in the latest week.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 27.3 points and were sharply below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 228 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 47.75 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)