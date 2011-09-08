NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday after data showed new U.S. jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, further evidence of a weak labor market. [ID:nOAT004868]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 9.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dipped 59 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 3 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon)