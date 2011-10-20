NEW YORK Oct 20 The Dow and S&P 500 slightly added to gains and the Nasdaq pared losses on Thursday after data on manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region, housing market and a research group's leading index of economic indicators.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 32.32 points, or 0.28 percent, to 11,536.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 2.92 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,212.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 10.92 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,593.12.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)