NEW YORK Aug 11 The S&P 500 .SPX triggered a key technical signal called a "death cross" on Thursday that could mean more negative moves ahead.

The benchmark's 50-day moving average dipped below its 200-day average in what technical analysts consider a sign that short-term momentum has turned more negative than long-term momentum and could show the current downtrend is pervasive. Both moving averages are currently heading lower.

The benchmark's 50-day average had last been below its 200-day average in mid October.