* Euro zone economy expected to recover, boosting payouts

* Banking sector risks seen lower after ECB cash

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, March 13 Investors who missed out on a sharp New Year rally on European stock markets and think shares are no longer cheap can still profit from an expected economic recovery by taking the long view on dividends that companies might pay in the years to come.

Dividend futures, one of a new generation of financial instruments traded by banks, brokers and hedge funds on a relatively young market, allow investors to bet on how much firms might pay shareholders in a given year without buying the actual stocks.

Some of the traded futures cover payouts of all shares on an index, such as the FTSE 100, while others cover a single company or group dividend.

At the moment, the level of expected payouts in Europe looks pretty healthy as the region is expected to return to growth, according to Reuters data.

Euro zone blue chip companies in the Euro STOXX 50 index are up almost 10 percent so far this year and the average projected dividend cover - the cash expected to be paid out to investors through dividends - is 2.36 times, according to the data - up from 2.16 times in the past 12 months.

That means the firms' after-tax earnings cover their dividends more than twice over.

Since the start of the year, 6.7 billion euros worth of Euro STOXX dividend futures contracts have been traded on the Eurex exchange. Thousands of contracts are traded every day on exchanges around the world.

Looking further into the future, analysts project dividend payments rising in 2014 compared with last year. This is not set in stone, however, as payouts may be affected by erratic company performance or an unexpected downturn in the economy.

"There is a risk that comes with it, but that's where the return is. We think even in a pretty dire economic situation we would break even on this position," said Patrick Armstrong, co-founder of the Armstrong Investment Managers, which has one of its biggest positions in Euro STOXX 50 dividend futures.

The 2015 contract, preferred by Armstrong, implies the top 50 blue chips will together pay nearly a quarter less in dividends that year than in 2011 and some 18 percent less than in 2009 when the region suffered a record 4.2 percent contraction.

GAMBLING ON GROWTH

"This is mostly due to the uncertainties surrounding the European economic environment," said Kaya Endo, head of European equity derivatives strategy at Citi, referring to the lower return despite the anticipated economic recovery.

The lower expected dividend in 2015 was also a consequence of supply and demand in the futures market, she said.

As part of their traditional business, banks have exposure to dividends through the investment products they sell and many seek to insure against a fall in dividends by selling longer-dated futures, thus pushing down prices through over-supply.

This, in turn, opens up opportunities for investors willing to lock their money into financial instruments for longer and who share the consensus view that the euro zone will creep out of recession by next year, potentially pushing up dividends.

The latest Reuters poll forecasts the euro zone economy will grow 1 percent in 2013 after a 0.4 percent contraction this year .

Forecasts from Citi Investment Research Analysts put the 2014 dividends at 131 index points on a scale which measures the payout as a yield on the cash index. That implies a significant gain versus the 95.9 currently indicated by the futures market .

Investors have to weigh up the risks, however, and the downside scenario from Citi's derivatives team shows the actual payout could be as low as 73 if some weighty sectors such as banks and telecoms, significantly cut their dividends.

Given the uncertainties over global economic recovery and the impact on dividends, Simon Carter, European head of options strategy at Deutsche Bank, prefers to reap the reward from economic recovery as soon as possible.

FLUSH WITH CHEAP CASH

Financial firms are flush with cheap European Central Bank cash made available in December and once again in February to avert a banking crisis and these long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) have reduced the risk of dramatic dividend cuts in the financial sector.

"Post the ECB's LTROs, we are much more comfortable with buying selected dividend futures," he said.

As companies report their full-year results in the first months of the new year, the size of likely payouts becomes clearer, leading to a convergence between the futures price and the actual dividend. In 2011, the contract for that year stabilised by early March and remained virtually unchanged until its December expiry.

To date, 92 percent of the companies in the Euro STOXX 50 have reported full-year results for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, shifting investor interest out to the 2013 contract, which mostly covers payments on 2012 company results.

"I feel more comfortable with 2013 due to the short maturities, and we should see the pull to fair value by around this time next year. The December 2014 will probably stay volatile for a lot longer," Deutsche Bank's Carter said. (Graphic by Toni Vorobyova, editing by Nigel Stephenson and Peter Millership)