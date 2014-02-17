* Strong inflow in European dividend funds in January
* Telecoms, utilities seen lagging in paying dividends
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 17 Halfway through Europe's company
earnings season, investors who made record bets in search of
dividends have cause for celebration, though they should prepare
for disappointment from some traditionally high-paying sectors.
Global miner Rio Tinto raised its dividend by 15
percent last week, and French oil firm Total joined in
with a 3.4 percent rise, while French bank BNP Paribas
said it planned to boost its dividend payout ratio to around 45
percent of earnings by 2016 from 41 percent.
That would have been welcome news to those who ploughed more
than $1 billion into European dividend funds in January, the
biggest monthly sum since the middle of 2011, EPFR data showed.
Investors have been lured to these funds by predictions that
aggregate dividend levels in Europe will return to growth this
year after holding flat for two years.
According to Markit data, dividends for MSCI Europe (ex-UK)
companies will rise 5 percent to 183 billion
euros ($250 billion) in 2014 and to almost 200 billion euros
next year. More than half of the firms are expected to raise
dividends this year, with only 13 percent seen likely to cut.
Investors have therefore pushed Euro STOXX 50 dividend
futures for 2014 and 2015 up 2.6 percent and 4 percent,
respectively, this year, Thomson Reuters data shows.
SELECT WISELY
However, shares in defensive sectors like telecoms and
utilities that generally pay good dividends could underperform
the wider market as higher debt levels, further infrastructure
investments and a possible rise in acquisition activity hinder
their ability to return cash to investors, analysts said.
"In a negative real interest rate environment,
dividend-paying stocks perform well as people flock for income.
The first place investors have gone for dividends is defensive
sectors," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts.
"But some defensives are quite expensive now, and we are not
sure how sustainable their dividends are, particularly utilities
and staples."
The ability of the telecoms and utility companies to pay
rich dividends could come under stress as their dividend cover -
the ratio of earnings to payouts - hovers at around 1.5 times
against a long-term average of 2.0 to 2.5 times, according to
industry figures.
In contrast, the ratio for information technology and energy
sectors are at 3.9 times and 2.5 times, respectively. Analysts
said a dividend cover ratio of 2 or higher suggests a company is
in good financial shape to pay dividends, but a level below 1.5
indicates that it might struggle to maintain payouts.
"Watch out, if you care about dividends, that you don't end
up in certain sectors. We warn about the strategy that says
always pick companies with high dividend yields because they
normally outperform," said Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at
KBC Asset Management. "If you end up in telecoms and utilities,
you end up with sectors having low or no growth."
"Dividend cover is a problem for telecoms, and cutting
capital expenditure in the sector seems difficult," he added
Analysts said stocks in these sectors had become richly
priced, and disappointing earnings could send investors running
for the exit.
"The only strong argument to buy these companies is high
dividend yields. But if they decide to reduce dividend payments,
there is no reason to buy or hold them," said Christian Stocker,
equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich.
"Telecoms and utilities have become very expensive, and
probably their earnings will also disappoint. It's better you
start looking somewhere else to maximise your returns."
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, telecom and
utility companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index are
expected to report a drop of 29 percent and 25 percent in
fourth-quarter earnings from a year earlier, against a likely
drop of 9 percent for the broader index.
Sectors that could get a boost from dividends include energy
and healthcare, which have good dividend yields and
above-average dividend cover, analysts said.
Drugmakers are in better shape due to their strong product
pipeline, while a cut in capital expenditure by energy firms
will help them amass cash and pay higher dividend, they added.
"Buy cheaper sectors such as energy and healthcare which
have well-above-average dividend cover and continued dividend
growth. On the top of that, they have high dividend yield too,"
said Coutts's Butterfill