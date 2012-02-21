NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stocks cut early gains on Tuesday, with the Dow and Nasdaq slipping into negative territory as Wal-Mart weighed.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc fell 4.2 percent to $59.85 after reporting results. It was the biggest decliner on the Dow.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.80 points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,950.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.03 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,362.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.20 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,949.58.

Stocks had opened higher after euro zone finance ministers secured a deal that will enable Greece to avoid a March default. (Reporting By Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)