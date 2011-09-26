NEW YORK, Sept 26 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI did not reflect its components' stock prices for more than 10 minutes at the open on Monday, as Dow Jones Indexes said it had faced a technical problem.

The index provider had "technical difficulties with the real time dissemination" of at least one of it major indexes, a spokesperson for DJ Indexes said.

The 30-component blue-chip average showed a flat open while most of its components were trading higher and the broader S&P 500 .SPX rose nearly 1 percent shortly after the bell.

After the issue was resolved, the DJIA rose more than 1 percent to a session high of 10,898.32. It closed at 10,771.78 on Friday.