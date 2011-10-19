NEW YORK Oct 19 The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by technology heavyweight Apple's profit miss, while the Dow turned negative and the S&P 500 added to losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book survey that economic prospects appeared to be dimming.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 23.20 points, or 0.20 percent, to 11,553.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 9.15 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,216.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 37.32 points, or 1.40 percent, to 2,620.11.