NEW YORK, Sept 7 The Dow Jones industrial average advanced more than 2 percent on Wednesday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq added to gains as concerns about the European debt crisis eased slightly.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 179.67 points, or 1.61 percent, at 11,318.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 22.89 points, or 1.96 percent, at 1,188.13, after rising more than 2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 46.74 points, or 1.89 percent, at 2,520.57. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)