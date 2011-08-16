NEW YORK Aug 16 The Dow briefly turned higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pared losses before reversing course and heading lower again on Tuesday after comments by French President Nicolas Sarkozy on euro zone proposals.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 45.22 points, or 0.39 percent, at 11,437.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 6.47 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,198.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 19.27 points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,535.93. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)