* Correlations falling across equities
* Gap between cheap and expensive is narrower
* Long-short hedge funds, earnings momentum to benefit
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, May 16 Company earnings should become a
more useful guide to European share price performance as lock
step moves across asset classes break up, though picking winners
in some sectors is tough.
The brighter mood in markets has started to draw in fresh
long-term investors who are likely to assess a company on its
merits, including its earnings, and hold shares for longer.
This suggests firms that beat earnings forecasts should
outperform those that do not.
"You've got more volume and a broadly positive tone to
markets. We've lost the bulk of the distressed selling.
Therefore earnings will be more important at the stock level,"
said Mark Tinker, who runs the 282 million pound ($437.01
million) AXA Framlington Global Opportunities Fund.
So far this year, the STOXX Europe 600 index is up
10 percent even though the first-quarter earnings season has
thrown up more losers than winners. More than half the companies
to report have missed revenue and profit forecasts.
Those gains are largely due to central bank action,
including a pledge last July by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi to protect the euro, that has defused the euro zone
crisis and drawn a wave of money into stocks from other assets.
It also weakened the once tight correlation - the degree to
which prices move together - between assets, dubbed "risk-on,
risk-off", allowing investors to differentiate between stocks.
For example, the relationship between moves in countries in
the euro zone-focused MSCI EMU index is back where it was before
the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, Thomson Reuters data
showed. Cross-sector correlation is close to similar lows.
That gradual shift has been a boon for hedge funds that buy
certain stocks or sectors and borrow others to sell on in order
to capture the movement in price between the two, data from the
EDHEC-Risk Institute showed.
Such a strategy, most often employed by long-short hedge
funds, has returned more than double its long-term monthly
average since Draghi spoke, while funds that base their
investments on macroeconomic factors have seen returns slide.
"Instead of worries about a global crisis driving every
asset, you're increasingly more worried about the idiosyncratic
drivers of value for each stock. It's a very healthy thing,"
said Ramin Nakisa, cross-asset strategist at UBS.
While weakening correlations should help stockpickers,
finding winners in some areas is still not simple, said
Francesco Curto, head of the Deutsche Bank strategy team that
focuses on researching a stock's fundamental value.
The spread of valuations within a given sector or market is
tighter now than before the central banks' action began to
compress bond market rates and push investors into equities.
"Picking up cheap stocks now is harder than in 2009/2010...
The distance between the cheapest and most expensive has
narrowed," he said.
VALUATIONS
Looking at valuations, the price-to-earnings ratios of STOXX
Europe 600 constituents range from 16.8 times to 18.5 times,
versus 14.5 to 57.9 times between July 2009 and July 2010.
"What we're seeing is a global return to trend growth. So
earnings aren't amazing, they're just OK, but OK across the
board. Hence P/E dispersion is low relative to 2009," UBS's
Nakisa said.
"With correlations breaking down, P/E and other valuation
measures will be a much stronger driver of performance."
That could tempt investors back into trades such as one
following an "earnings momentum strategy" - buying companies
that beat earnings expectations and selling those that lag.
It worked "phenomenally well" before Lehmans collapsed, said
Michael Barakos, European equities chief investment officer for
JPMorgan Asset Management, which manages $1.5 trillion, although
many people dropped it around 2009 after suffering losses.
"What you'll see is when bottom-up fundamentals matter, an
earnings momentum strategy will do really well. When it
periodically underperforms is when investors' emotions dictate
asset price - either severe risk-off or risk-on," he said.
($1 = 0.6453 British pounds)
