* Correlations falling across equities

* Gap between cheap and expensive is narrower

* Long-short hedge funds, earnings momentum to benefit

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, May 16 Company earnings should become a more useful guide to European share price performance as lock step moves across asset classes break up, though picking winners in some sectors is tough.

The brighter mood in markets has started to draw in fresh long-term investors who are likely to assess a company on its merits, including its earnings, and hold shares for longer.

This suggests firms that beat earnings forecasts should outperform those that do not.

"You've got more volume and a broadly positive tone to markets. We've lost the bulk of the distressed selling. Therefore earnings will be more important at the stock level," said Mark Tinker, who runs the 282 million pound ($437.01 million) AXA Framlington Global Opportunities Fund.

So far this year, the STOXX Europe 600 index is up 10 percent even though the first-quarter earnings season has thrown up more losers than winners. More than half the companies to report have missed revenue and profit forecasts.

Those gains are largely due to central bank action, including a pledge last July by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to protect the euro, that has defused the euro zone crisis and drawn a wave of money into stocks from other assets.

It also weakened the once tight correlation - the degree to which prices move together - between assets, dubbed "risk-on, risk-off", allowing investors to differentiate between stocks.

For example, the relationship between moves in countries in the euro zone-focused MSCI EMU index is back where it was before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, Thomson Reuters data showed. Cross-sector correlation is close to similar lows.

That gradual shift has been a boon for hedge funds that buy certain stocks or sectors and borrow others to sell on in order to capture the movement in price between the two, data from the EDHEC-Risk Institute showed.

Such a strategy, most often employed by long-short hedge funds, has returned more than double its long-term monthly average since Draghi spoke, while funds that base their investments on macroeconomic factors have seen returns slide.

"Instead of worries about a global crisis driving every asset, you're increasingly more worried about the idiosyncratic drivers of value for each stock. It's a very healthy thing," said Ramin Nakisa, cross-asset strategist at UBS.

While weakening correlations should help stockpickers, finding winners in some areas is still not simple, said Francesco Curto, head of the Deutsche Bank strategy team that focuses on researching a stock's fundamental value.

The spread of valuations within a given sector or market is tighter now than before the central banks' action began to compress bond market rates and push investors into equities.

"Picking up cheap stocks now is harder than in 2009/2010... The distance between the cheapest and most expensive has narrowed," he said.

VALUATIONS

Looking at valuations, the price-to-earnings ratios of STOXX Europe 600 constituents range from 16.8 times to 18.5 times, versus 14.5 to 57.9 times between July 2009 and July 2010.

"What we're seeing is a global return to trend growth. So earnings aren't amazing, they're just OK, but OK across the board. Hence P/E dispersion is low relative to 2009," UBS's Nakisa said.

"With correlations breaking down, P/E and other valuation measures will be a much stronger driver of performance."

That could tempt investors back into trades such as one following an "earnings momentum strategy" - buying companies that beat earnings expectations and selling those that lag.

It worked "phenomenally well" before Lehmans collapsed, said Michael Barakos, European equities chief investment officer for JPMorgan Asset Management, which manages $1.5 trillion, although many people dropped it around 2009 after suffering losses.

"What you'll see is when bottom-up fundamentals matter, an earnings momentum strategy will do really well. When it periodically underperforms is when investors' emotions dictate asset price - either severe risk-off or risk-on," he said.

($1 = 0.6453 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout, graphics and data by Vincent Flasseur and Tom Adkins, editing by Nigel Stephenson)