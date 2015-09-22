Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
DUBAI, Sept 22 Egypt's stock market rose in early trade on Tuesday, supported by foreign and institutional investors who were buying stocks while retail players moved into cash ahead of the Eid al-Hadha holidays.
The Cairo index climbed 1.1 percent with most stocks positive. Commercial International Bank, the country's biggest lender, rose 1.4 percent. Bourse data showed that foreigners and institutional investors were net buyers of stocks.
Among just a few losers was Telecom Egypt which edged down 0.6 percent. The stock has been under pressure since the company's chairman resigned on Saturday after just four months in office.
Egypt's market will be closed from Sept. 23 for the Eid al-Adha holiday and will reopen on Sept. 28. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.