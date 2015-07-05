DUBAI, July 2 Bargain hunters helped Egypt's
stock market arrest its seven-week slump on Sunday, though air
strikes in North Sinai and Greece referendum worries limited
gains.
Cairo's benchmark index was little changed as
mid-cap companies dominated trading volumes, with Palm Hills
Development Company gaining 1.9 percent and Global
Telecom up 2 percent.
Shares in Emaar Misr, the Egyptian arm of Dubai
real estate developer Emaar Properties, climbed by
3.94 Egyptian pounds ($0.51) on its market debut. The developer
set the initial public offering (IPO) price at 3.80 Egyptian
pounds, with its second tranche oversubscribed by about 36
times.
Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos
Securities, said the market was helped by investors buying Palm
Hills and Global Telecom after their shares had lagged behind
the rest of the market in recent weeks.
However, Emaar Misr, not yet on the main Egypt 30 index, is
attracting most interest, accounting for more than half of the
bourse's turnover, Radwan added.
Gains in the stock were capped by IPO investors selling for
a small profit amid the broader worries in Egypt and potential
repercussions from Greece.
Egyptian warplanes killed 25 Islamist militants in North
Sinai on Saturday, security sources said, as the Egyptian
president visited the province after a major escalation of the
conflict there.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia stock market was up 0.1
percent in thin trade.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) rose 0.9
percent after the petrochemicals company said it has completed
formation of a joint venture with Korea's SK Global Chemical Co
to make polyethylene products.
Shares in dairy company Almarai gained 2.4 percent
after reporting a 22.4 percent increase in second-quarter net
profit.
($1 = 7.7250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David Goodman)